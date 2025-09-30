18th annual Maui ʻUkulele Festival tuning up for Oct. 18 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center

‘Ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro performs with his trademark intensity during a recent Maui ‘Ukulele Festival at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Known for his fast and complex finger work, Shimabukuro’s music combines elements of jazz, blues, funk, rock, bluegrass, classical, folk and flamenco. PC: MACC

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will celebrate the musical tradition of Hawaiʻi’s famous four-string instrument on Oct. 19 at the 18th annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival, a free Maui community music event in the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion.

Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and the free concert starts at 2 p.m.

All community members and visitors alike are welcome to attend and enjoy an afternoon of island music with highly acclaimed musicians. Attendees should bring low-backed beach chairs or blankets and relax on the lawn of the A&B Amphitheater.

The concert will be livestreamed on the MACC’s website and its Facebook and YouTube platforms.

This year’s festival offers a diverse line-up of some of the finest ‘ukulele musicians. Artists scheduled to perform this year include Taimane, Paula Fuga, Brittni Paiva, Kanekoa, Rama Camarillo, Andrew & Jay Molina, Anthony Pfluke, Hula Honeys, Arlie Asiu, Benny Uyetake, Pat Simmons Jr., Ryan Perez, the Kalama Intermediate School ‘Ukulele Band, and many, many more. Plus, friend of the MACC, Billy V. from Hawaii News Now, returns as the event emcee.

Door prizes of several ‘ukulele will be given away throughout the afternoon. Several finely crafted ‘ukulele provided by Bounty Music, Kala ‘Ukulele, Kamaka Hawai‘i ‘Ukulele, Kanile‘a ‘Ukulele, KoAloha ‘Ukulele, Ko’olau ‘Ukulele, Leolani ‘Ukulele, Mele ‘Ukulele, Roy Sakuma ‘Ukulele Studios, ‘Ukulele Festival Hawai‘i, and The ‘Ukulele Site will be given away to lucky in-person attendees during the concert.

Notes from past ʻUkulele festivals: Crowds, dancers and keiki, all make up the excitement of anticipating this year’s festival set for Oct. 19 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. PC: Davin Phelps / MACC

This year’s festival will also continue to support the Maui Food Bank and those impacted by the wildfires, serving as a drop-off point for non-perishable donations. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates. Anyone who donates to the Maui Food Bank will be eligible to enter for a separate ʻukulele giveaway.

There will be displays of made-in-Hawai‘i arts and crafts, plenty of onolicious island food, plus a variety of beverages available for purchase. No outside food, beverages or coolers will be allowed.

There will be a free ‘ukulele workshop on Oct. 18 at the MACC, with registration at 1:30 p.m. and the workshop beginning at 2 p.m. in the Morgado Hall with Maui ʻUkulele Teaching.

Lessons are designed for beginning and intermediate players. It is recommended that students be able to hold C, F, G7 chords and they should bring their own ‘ukulele. No pre-registration is necessary. All participants will be eligible to enter a drawing to win a fine new ʻukulele and will be invited to participate in a performance during the festival on Sunday, playing a song they learn in the workshop.

The 18th Annual Maui ‘Ukulele Festival is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Event sponsors include the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by the Council of Native Hawaiian Advancement, Maui County and the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, with additional support from ‘Ukulele Festival Hawaiʻi and KPOA/Pacific Media Group.