County Director of Human Concerns Lori Tsuhako retiring Dec. 31

Department of Human Concerns, director Lori Tsuhako at the blessing of the Catholic Charities of Hawaiʻi Maui offices and multi-purpose building at its Kahului Lani senior housing complex. (2.8.24) PC: courtesy

County of Maui Director of Human Concerns Lori Tsuhako, who has served as a director under three different administrations, announced she is retiring at the end of the year.

“It’s been an honor to serve the community for so many years in a place where I was born and raised,” Tsuhako said. “Retirement will allow me to focus on other activities like traveling and spending more time with my family and friends.”

Tsuhako was appointed by Mayor Richard Bissen and confirmed by the Maui County Council to be director of the Department of Human Concerns, which launched July 1, 2024. The department has programs focusing on early childhood, homelessness, immigrant services and seniors, as well as a volunteer center and a grants management division. The department was created when Maui County residents voted to pass a ballot measure in November 2022 that called for bifurcating the Department of Housing and Human Concerns.

Before then, Tsuhako had served as the director of the County Department of Housing and Human Concerns under three different administrations.

Lori Tsuhako photo

“Director Tsuhako’s years of service have benefitted many across our community,” Mayor Bissen said. “She approaches her work with professionalism and commitment, helping to support programs for housing, homelessness, our keiki and kūpuna. We mahalo her for her leadership and wish her well in this next chapter of life.”

Tsuhako has 40 years of experience as a professional social worker in the fields of child welfare, criminal justice, substance abuse education and prevention, and homelessness. She was previously an administrator of the State of Hawaiʻi’s Homeless Programs Office. Tsuhako also is a licensed social worker in the State of Hawaiʻi and received certification from the National Academy of Certified Social Workers. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa.

Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, to fill the County Director of Human Concerns position, which will be vacant after Tsuhako’s retirement takes effect Dec. 31, 2025.

The director is appointed by the mayor with the approval of the County Council. The Director of Human Concerns must have a minimum of five years of experience in an administrative capacity in public service, private business or both and be a citizen of the United States.

Interested applicants who meet the required minimum qualifications should submit a cover letter, resume, three reference letters and other supporting materials or documentation by email only to MD.Office@mauicounty.gov.

In the cover letter, applicants should briefly describe how their education, skills and experience relate to the position and meet the minimum qualification requirements.

Applicants have until the end of day Oct. 21, 2025, to submit the required materials for consideration.