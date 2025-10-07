Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea announces the 2025 Festivals of Aloha Schedule of events

Festivals of Aloha. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Hawaiʻi’s award-winning five-star, five-diamond Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea announces its fourth year hosting events as part of the Festivals of Aloha, Maui Nui’s premier Hawaiian cultural showcase, from Friday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

Curated by Four Seasons Resort Maui Director of Hawaiian Programs, Aunty Mopsie Tuivaioge, this year’s festival features a weekend of events showcasing authentic Hawaiian cultural practitioners, offering a mix of live performances, educational experiences, and vendor markets. Part of a larger series of celebrations across the islands, the Festivals of Aloha events are complimentary to both guests and community members, designed to foster deep, genuine connections to Hawaiʻi’s cultural roots.

“We’re grateful to be part of the Festivals of Aloha tradition for another year,” said Tuivaioge. “These celebrations honor our cultural heritage and values, bringing the spirit of Hawaii to life through art, hula, mele, storytelling, and community. Whether you are a visitor or local, we invite you to open your hearts to our traditions to feel the authentic aloha spirit.”

This year’s events begin with a traditional Opening Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 24, and concludes with the highly anticipated Sounds of the Sea concert on Sunday, Oct. 26, featuring multiple Na Hōku Hanohano Award winner and Grammy nominated artist, Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona, alongside dancers from Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua for a beautiful evening of mele (song) and hula (dance).

Hula Is the Heartbeat. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

On Saturday, Oct. 25, guests will enjoy Hula is the Heartbeat, a lively celebration featuring four of Maui’s esteemed hālau (hula schools), accompanied by the melodic voices of The Lim Family.

Additional highlights of the weekend’s festivities include the second annual all-female Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Contest on Friday, Oct. 24, a daily Live Aloha Market featuring 18 vendors from across Maui, a pop-up with Hawaiian lifestyle brand Manaola, and immersive artisan workshops with Hawaiian practitioners. Guests can also join a storytelling session with master koa canoe builder, Sonny Bradley, as well as attend a panel discussion on today’s competitive hula scene, featuring in-depth insights from Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona and some of Hawaiʻi’s top award-winning Kumu Hula.

Complimentary off-site parking with roundtrip shuttle service will be available at Wailea Event Parking, located across from Monkeypod off Wailea Ike Drive, on Friday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m.

The full schedule of Festivals of Aloha events at Four Seasons Resort Maui can be found HERE.

Hosting the 2025 Festivals of Aloha continues the Resort’s ongoing commitment to curating enriching and authentic cultural experiences, offering guests a variety of year-round complimentary experiences to meaningfully connect with Hawaiian culture including lei making, outrigger canoe excursions, hula lessons and more.

