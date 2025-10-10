Maui Surf Forecast for October 11, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 03:02 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 10:05 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 06:01 AM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A mix of a small medium-period northwest (330 deg) swell and a small short- to medium-period north-northeast (020 deg) swell will maintain small surf along north facing shores through Saturday. The smaller forerunners of a moderate to large long- period northwest (320 deg) swell will build into Hawaiian waters starting Sunday afternoon. This swell energy will build to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels by Monday, then likely hold through Tuesday before slowly falling below from Wednesday onward.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the weekend with a series of background south and southwest swells. East facing shores will remain tiny to small through Friday. In addition, a small medium- to long-period easterly swell from Tropical Cyclone Priscilla in the East Pacific is forecast to arrive late Saturday into Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.