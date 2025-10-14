Mālama Kula to host Department of Water Supply Chief Engineer for Manaʻo on The Mountain

Manaʻo on The Mountain. PC: Mālama Kula

As part of their quarterly “Manaʻo on The Mountain” Community Potluck series, Kula-based nonprofit, Mālama Kula, will be hosting Department of Water Supply Chief Engineer James Jensen, for an Oct. 22 discussion on Upcountryʻs water system, and where Kula gets its water from.

According to Kyle Ellison—Executive Director for Mālama Kula—”a lot of Upcountry residents are passionate about water, whether itʻs about meters, water quality, or emergency access for fire suppression, but many donʻt know the system basics of where that water comes from.”

“Our goal with this event is to not only help residents gain more background knowledge about how we get our water here in Kula, but also provide Department of Water Supply with an opportunity for community outreach, in an informal, potluck-style setting, to sit and and talk with a community thatʻs engaged and passionate about the topic.”

Formed after the 2023 Kula Fire, Mālama Kula hosts the quarterly potlucks as a way to build a more resilient community through the classic, old-school, low-tech way of getting together, talking story, and meeting the neighbors all around you.

Every event features a guest speaker who presents on a topic with some sort of nexus, or connection, to the Kula community, and attendees are asked to bring a dish, drink, or something to share.

“The reason we do this,” says Ellison, “is when it comes to disaster preparedness, building that foundation of community trust, and developing communication methods, whether thatʻs having your neighborʻs phone number, knowing their name, or simply feeling comfortable walking next door to alert them to potential hazards, is imperative in disasters when communications go down—especially when minutes matter.”

The event takes place from 4:30-6:30 p.m., and interested participants can register online, or write to RSVP, or with questions, to malamakula@gmail.com.