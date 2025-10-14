Maui families invited to first Parent Leadership Conference, Nov. 8

Maui Family Support Services, through the federally funded Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five, will host Maui County’s first-ever Parent Leadership Conference on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MEO Classroom 1, 99 Mahalani Street, Wailuku.

The free community event aims to empower parents and caregivers as leaders in their children’s early learning journey and within the broader early childhood system. The conference will include interactive workshops, resource tables, and opportunities for parents to connect with other families and local organizations.

“This event is about amplifying family voices,” said Luana HueSing-Ammasi, PDG B-5 Project Director at MFSS. “Parents are their child’s first teachers. When families are informed and engaged, it strengthens not only their child’s success but the entire early childhood network across Maui County.”

Families from Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi are invited to participate. Travel accommodations for Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi families are available; space is limited.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The conference supports the PDG B-5 goal of increasing family knowledge and maximizing family engagement by offering meaningful opportunities for parents to learn, share, and lead in shaping early childhood programs and services.

Registration closes Oct. 27, 2025.

To register or learn more, visit Maui Family Support Services on Facebook and Instagram.

MFSS – Parent Leadership Conference

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD