Maui Job Corps announces new admissions counselor

The Maui Job Corps is welcoming a new admissions counselor, Dan O’Neill.

O’Neill, who holds a Master’s of Education degree, has more than 30 years of experience in consulting multiple industries in assisting organizations improve operations and related financial results.

He has worked in a wide variety of operations, with skilled people performing and supervising the operation, affording him a wealth of experience to assist Maui Job Corps clients as they select and start on a career path.

O’Neill’s work as an admissions counselor on Maui will focus on matching the organization’s career training programs with young adults looking to begin a rewarding pathway to a new career.

He is new to Job Corps, but said he’s impressed with the range of opportunities for youth participants.

“Job Corps needs to be seen as a ‘network’ a young person is accessing; not an individual site,” he said. “In addition to the wide range of career offerings available in Hawaiʻi and across the country, there is an Advance Training path available upon initial program completion.”

Prior to consulting, O’Neill was involved in vocational rehabilitation and obtained a Master’s Degree in Vocational Education from Temple University in Philadelphia.