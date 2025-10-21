Hawaiʻi State FCU awards $97,500 in scholarships to 20 Hawaiʻi students
Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union today announced the 20 recipients of its 2025 Hawaiʻi State FCU Scholarship Program. Each student will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000, for a combined total of $97,500 to support tuition costs at accredited universities, colleges, or trade/vocational schools during the 2025–2026 academic year.
“Education helps set the course for future success, and it’s important to us that Hawaiʻi students have the support they need to pursue their goals,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “This year’s scholarship recipients embody the drive, talent, and resilience that will shape the future of our community. We’re proud to help ease the financial burden of higher education and wish them success as they take their next steps.”
Scholarship recipients were selected based on financial need, academic achievement, and involvement in school and community activities. This year’s 20 awardees include both undergraduate and graduate students attending local and mainland institutions.
2025 Hawaiʻi State FCU scholarship recipients:
Chellsie A., University of Hawaiʻi – Maui College
Adriana A., Pomona College
William B., Chaminade University of Honolulu
Shayna B., University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu
Sonny C., Coe College
Nalehua O Puna D., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa
Hokulani G., Bryant University
Christina K., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa
Jennifer K., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa
Layla K., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa
Quanae L., Hawaiʻi Pacific University
Charis M., Colorado Technical University
Deanna M., Windward Community College
Briana O., University of Hawaiʻi – Hilo
Lotu P., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa
Lori-Lei T., Chaminade University of Honolulu
Kekumunui V., Western Governors University
Cassandra W., University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu
Jasmine-Kortney Y., Chaminade University of Honolulu
Since 1996, Hawaii State FCU has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to Hawaiʻi students, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to education and community investment. For more information about the scholarship program, visit HawaiiStateFCU.com/scholarships.