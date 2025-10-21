Hawaiʻi State FCU awards $97,500 in scholarships to 20 Hawaiʻi students 

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union in Kahului. File courtesy photo.

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union today announced the 20 recipients of its 2025 Hawaiʻi State FCU Scholarship Program. Each student will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000, for a combined total of $97,500 to support tuition costs at accredited universities, colleges, or trade/vocational schools during the 2025–2026 academic year.

“Education helps set the course for future success, and it’s important to us that Hawaiʻi students have the support they need to pursue their goals,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “This year’s scholarship recipients embody the drive, talent, and resilience that will shape the future of our community. We’re proud to help ease the financial burden of higher education and wish them success as they take their next steps.”

Scholarship recipients were selected based on financial need, academic achievement, and involvement in school and community activities. This year’s 20 awardees include both undergraduate and graduate students attending local and mainland institutions.

2025 Hawaiʻi State FCU scholarship recipients:

Chellsie A., University of Hawaiʻi – Maui College

Adriana A., Pomona College

William B., Chaminade University of Honolulu

Shayna B., University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu

Sonny C., Coe College

Nalehua O Puna D., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa

Hokulani G., Bryant University

Christina K., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa

Jennifer K., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa

Layla K., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa

Quanae L., Hawaiʻi Pacific University

Charis M., Colorado Technical University

Deanna M., Windward Community College

Briana O., University of Hawaiʻi – Hilo

Lotu P., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa

Lori-Lei T., Chaminade University of Honolulu

Kekumunui V., Western Governors University

Cassandra W., University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu

Jasmine-Kortney Y., Chaminade University of Honolulu

Since 1996, Hawaii State FCU has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to Hawaiʻi students, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to education and community investment. For more information about the scholarship program, visit HawaiiStateFCU.com/scholarships.