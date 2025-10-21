Maui Business

Hawaiʻi State FCU awards $97,500 in scholarships to 20 Hawaiʻi students 

October 21, 2025, 12:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union in Kahului. File courtesy photo.

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union today announced the 20 recipients of its 2025 Hawaiʻi State FCU Scholarship Program. Each student will receive a scholarship of up to $5,000, for a combined total of $97,500 to support tuition costs at accredited universities, colleges, or trade/vocational schools during the 2025–2026 academic year.

“Education helps set the course for future success, and it’s important to us that Hawaiʻi students have the support they need to pursue their goals,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “This year’s scholarship recipients embody the drive, talent, and resilience that will shape the future of our community. We’re proud to help ease the financial burden of higher education and wish them success as they take their next steps.”

Scholarship recipients were selected based on financial need, academic achievement, and involvement in school and community activities. This year’s 20 awardees include both undergraduate and graduate students attending local and mainland institutions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

2025 Hawaiʻi State FCU scholarship recipients:

Chellsie A., University of Hawaiʻi – Maui College
Adriana A., Pomona College
William B., Chaminade University of Honolulu
Shayna B., University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu
Sonny C., Coe College
Nalehua O Puna D., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa
Hokulani G., Bryant University
Christina K., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa
Jennifer K., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa
Layla K., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa
Quanae L., Hawaiʻi Pacific University
Charis M., Colorado Technical University
Deanna M., Windward Community College
Briana O., University of Hawaiʻi – Hilo
Lotu P., University of Hawaiʻi – Mānoa
Lori-Lei T., Chaminade University of Honolulu
Kekumunui V., Western Governors University
Cassandra W., University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu
Jasmine-Kortney Y., Chaminade University of Honolulu

Since 1996, Hawaii State FCU has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to Hawaiʻi students, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to education and community investment. For more information about the scholarship program, visit HawaiiStateFCU.com/scholarships.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 4 weeks ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 4 weeks ago