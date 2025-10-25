Aloha Rock Gym launches founding memberships ahead of opening

Family and friends visit Aloha Rock Gym during a test drive event last week. (Courtesy: Aloha Rock Gym)

After more than a decade of planning, Aloha Rock Gym is preparing to open its doors — and is now offering founding memberships for Maui’s climbing community.

Founding membership pricing officially went live this week on the gym’s website, offering discounted annual rates for a limited time.

“It’s our way of giving generously to those who we know will support the gym in its earliest days,” said Aloha Rock Gym co-founder Jeff Jackson, in an email Monday. “These founding memberships come with lots of perks, benefits and savings.”

Memberships will also support the gym’s new Kōkua Program, a partnership with Imua Family Services and MEO Youth Services that provides climbing opportunities for under-served Maui youth.

The founding memberships are limited in both time and quantity, and the company says this could be the first and last time annual passes are offered.

Standard pricing is based on weekly rates. According to the gym’s website, kamaʻāina adults (18+) pay $35 per week, youth (ages 12–17) pay $25, and keiki (11 and under) pay $15.



















Construction nears completion

Aloha Rock Gym shared that construction is nearly complete at its Kahului location, which will house Maui’s first full-scale climbing gym. Routes and boulders are already set, lighting and air conditioning have been installed and new fitness equipment is expected to arrive in early November. The gym is currently hiring front desk staff.

Recent family-and-friends test climbs marked a major milestone for the project. “It truly feels like we finally have a climbing gym on the island,” Jackson said. “All we need now is the community to make it live.”

An official opening date has not been announced. Founding membership details and pricing are available on the gym’s website at AlohaRockGym.com.