Pacific Cancer Foundation plans Nov. 22 Gala to support Maui County patients

This year’s Pacific Cancer Foundation gala follows its recent “Paddle for Life” event in October, where more than 350 paddlers crossed the ʻAuʻau Channel between Maui and Lānaʻi. File photo. (PC: Pacific Cancer Foundation)

The Pacific Cancer Foundation will host its annual Aloha Kalikimaka Gala on Nov. 22 at the Four Seasons Resort Wailea to raise funds for its no-cost services for Maui County cancer patients. The cocktail reception begins at 5 p.m. Attire is “formal holiday sparkle.”

The event, themed “Let the Stars Guide Us – 20 Years of Navigation & Care,” marks the foundation’s 20th year serving residents across Maui, Lāna‘i, and Moloka‘i. Funds raised are essential for providing services, including patient navigation, financial assistance, nutritional counseling and wellness services; no-cost transportation (including Uber rides to medical appointments and travel expenses to O‘ahu); and support groups.

Dorien Romanchak, a foundation board member and gala co-chair, emphasized the organization’s role in the community.

“It’s impossible to overstate the importance this organization has for our community members facing a cancer diagnosis,” Romanchak said. “Through the support of our generous donors, Pacific Cancer Foundation can be there for patients at every step of the way, helping with doctor visits, rides and lodging, treatment plans, nutritional counseling, and sometimes just being a compassionate friend, telling them, ‘You can do this!’ We are grateful for the funds raised at this gala event every year; and for our 20th celebration, we hope the stars will guide us to be there for more people than ever!”

The formal holiday-themed evening will feature a cocktail reception and dinner, a festive wreath and gift auction, a live auction, and a pledge drive, followed by music and dancing. The gala follows foundation’s recent “Paddle for Life” event in October, where more than 350 paddlers crossed the ʻAuʻau Channel between Maui and Lānaʻi.

“The cancer journey can feel overwhelming and lonely, so our goal is to provide that critical support to help folks understand that they are not alone; their community is behind them,” said Jenny Worth, foundation executive director. “When our sponsors give to PCF, they are making a positive and long-lasting impact on families — not only cancer patients and survivors, but their caregivers as well — across Maui County.”

General admission tickets, which include the cocktail reception and dinner, are available at the Hōkū (Star) level for $350. Table sponsorships and higher-tier donations are also available, ranging up to Hōkūle‘a (Star of Gladness) at $15,000, with varying benefits. Valet parking is available. A portion of each ticket purchase is tax-deductible. The deadline to be included in the gala program and print materials is Nov. 1.

The foundation operates with all of its operating revenues remaining in Maui County, providing services at no charge to patients, survivors and their families. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at https://pacificcancerfoundation.akaraisin.com/ui/AlohaKalikimakaGala2025.