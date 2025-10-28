Maui’s own collegians lead UH, as Oklahoma grabs early team lead at 2025 Kāʻanapali Classic by Outrigger

Maui’s own Ansen Cabello (left) and Chris Salem led the Rainbow Warriors during Monday’s opening round at the Kā‘anapali Classic by Outrigger. (Courtesy: Kā‘anapali Golf Courses)

Two former Maui high school standouts led the way for Hawai‘i, while No. 21 Oklahoma surged ahead with a commanding 21-under finish to open the 2025 Kā‘anapali Classic by OUTRIGGER on Monday at Kā‘anapali Golf Courses.

The three-time defending champions led TCU (-17) and North Florida (-12), with Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia and Boise State tied for fourth at 11-under.

Senior Jase Summy paced the Sooners with a blistering 62 — just one stroke shy of the course record set in 1991 by Jim Colbert — to sit atop the individual leaderboard. Teammates Ryder Cowan and PJ Maybank III finished in the top 10, while Asher Whitaker (competing as an individual) is tied for third at 6-under.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As a team, we have really good ball hitters,” Summy said. “You have to hit well out here to score. Our team has really embraced that challenge each year on Maui.”

Oklahoma has won a record five Kā‘anapali Classic titles since the event began in 2014 and is chasing its first team win of the 2025–26 season.

For TCU, returning four starters from last season’s NCAA Regional lineup proved valuable, as Sam Udovich (T3), Toby Wilt (T7) and Jack Beauchamp (T10) all placed in the top 10. North Florida’s Luke Balaskiewicz, a freshman, fired a career-best 65 to share third.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The grasses felt similar to Florida, which gave me confidence on a familiar playing surface,” Balaskiewicz said. “Though I played great, I recognize that I got by with a lot. My wedges bailed me out. I’m looking to build upon hitting more greens tomorrow to alleviate that pressure.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fellow freshman Brett Moore of Florida Gulf Coast also sits T3 at 6-under. Moore recorded the lowest round in FGCU men’s golf history earlier this season in the SeaBest Invitational

(Jacksonville, Fla.).

“I got off to a great start today, 3-under through seven holes, but had to rely on my ball striking to get close enough to make par putts that kept my round going,” Moore said. “Tomorrow, I’m looking to stay more patient.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This is my first time in Hawai‘i. I already love it,” continued Moore. “We jumped off Black Rock, saw the Nākālele Blowhole and look forward to spending time with my teammates on the beach.”

Meanwhile, host Hawaiʻi is tied for eighth without their highest ranked player and star senior, Josh Hayashida, who is redshirting this season following a back injury. Maui natives Ansen Cabello (Kamehameha Schools–Maui ’23) and Chris Salem (Maui Prep ’25) stepped up to lead the Rainbow Warriors at 4-under and 3-under, respectively.

The second round began Tuesday morning, and the tournament runs through Wednesday. Spectators are welcome, with free walking admission and limited on-site parking. Overflow parking is available at Whalers Village for a small fee.

Full scores are available online by here.