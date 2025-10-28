Tokuda meets with air traffic controllers across Hawaiʻi amid shutdown strain

US Rep. Jill Tokuda meets with air traffic controllers on Maui. (Courtesy: US Rep. Jill Tokuda)

Air traffic controllers missed their paychecks Tuesday because of the ongoing government shutdown, which just concluded its fourth week. As a show of support, US Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaiʻi-2) has met with numerous air traffic controllers on Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island to discuss its impacts on aviation safety and the livelihoods of federal workers.

Nationwide, the workforce includes 10,800 controllers and 3,300 trainees, yet there remains a shortage of 3,800 positions. In addition to understaffing, controllers report burnout from 10-hour shifts and mandatory overtime to keep up with day-to-day operations.

Tokuda personally thanked controllers across the state over the past two weeks for their dedication to keeping Hawaiʻi’s skies safe despite working without pay. She emphasized how essential they are to Hawaiʻi’s medical transport system, economy and inter-island connectivity.

“It’s important that we recognize the service and sacrifice of our air traffic controllers, and all our dedicated federal workers, not just during a shutdown, but every day,” Tokuda said. “These men and women are the reason families reach their destinations safely, the reason medical transports land on time, the reason our islands stay connected to one another and the world. They continue to show up, even without pay, out of love for their work and care for Hawaiʻi. I have nothing but the deepest mahalo for their professionalism and sacrifice, and I stand ready to work around the clock, with anyone negotiating in good faith, to reopen the government and give these workers the pay and stability they deserve.”

Rep. Tokuda pictured with air traffic controllers on Oʻahu. (Courtesy: US Rep. Jill Tokuda)