Four Seasons Resort Maui unveils holiday programming, festive gatherings

Guests at Four Seasons’ New Year’s Eve party. (Credit: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea)

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is celebrating the holidays with a festive wreath display and events inspired by Hawaiian culture, the local arts and island traditions.

“The team has been hard at work weaving together experiences that honor the spirit of the season and the rich culture that makes this place so extraordinary,” said Konrad Gstrein, the resort’s regional vice president and general manager. “Whether you’re returning to familiar shores or discovering Maui for the first time, I look forward to personally connecting and ensuring your time with us becomes part of your own cherished holiday tradition.”

Kicking off Dec. 2, 2025, the resort’s entrance will showcase an original installation by Maui floral artist Noah Harders, known for his sculptural designs that merge natural and contemporary forms. Harders’ creation—a giant wreath made with orchids, velvet fabric and tropical greenery—will greet guests and visitors throughout the holiday season.

The resort will also host a series of events in December and early January, including “Sunset Mele on the Pā” — a nightly performance series featuring live hula or slack key guitar from Dec. 21 through Jan. 3. The program takes place in The Queen’s Garden, which honors Queen Liliʻuokalani.

Another new activity, “Mahjong and Mai Tais,” will introduce guests to the centuries-old tile game with instruction from members of the Mahjong Country Club. Sessions will be held at the intimate KOMO restaurant from Dec. 21–24, 26–30, and Jan. 1–2.

Additional holiday programming includes nightly Hanukkah services (Dec. 14–21), Santa’s arrival by outrigger canoe on Christmas Eve and a three-day Wailea Challenge tournament featuring canoe races and other activities. A Tropical Pickleball Mixer will take place Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

Santa’s arrival to Four Seasons Resort Maui. (Credit: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea)

Wellness events will also be part of the season, such as beach yoga, oceanside massages in traditional hale (thatched structures), vitamin IV therapy through a partnership with Next|Health and floating sound baths at the Adult Pool on Dec. 22, 29 and Jan. 5.

On New Year’s Eve, the resort’s dining venues—DUO Steak and Seafood, Ferraro’s and Spago Maui—will offer special menus before the Electric Aloha New Year’s Eve Party begins at 10 p.m. on the Oceanfront Lawn, with live music by Halfmoons and fireworks over Wailea Beach at midnight.

A complete schedule of festive programming can be viewed here.