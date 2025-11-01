Carol Lee Kamekona announces 2026 Maui County Council run

Carol Lee Kamekona

Aunty “NTY” Carol Lee Kamekona, a retired 22-year US Navy and Navy Reserve veteran and longtime community organizer, announced Thursday her intent to run for Maui County Council in 2026.

Kamekona said her campaign will focus on housing affordability for local residents, workforce development and government transparency.

“I answer to Maui’s families – full stop,” Kamekona said. “This campaign is about local housing for local workers, living wage jobs for our ʻohana and transparent, accountable government – so people can trust County decisions and actually track the progress. Policy should work at the kitchen table, not just on a spreadsheet, a PowerPoint, or a 100-page report.”

Kamekona said she will champion a responsible, timely cadence on Bill 9 – publishing checkpoints and enforcement data – so homes return to residential use and working people aren’t priced out of Maui. “We need to move Bill 9 so Maui families stop having to move,” she said.

On major public works, she supports one clear playbook that prioritizes hiring Maui full-time residents, apprenticeships for keiki and safe job sites – in addition to a public dashboard so everyone can see the results. “You can’t out-credential Maui’s lived reality. Show up, train our keiki, deliver on time. If you’re paying right, training workers and building safely – come bid. Let’s go.”

Kamekona’s announcement comes days after the death of former Council Member Tasha Kama, who represented Kahului since 2018. In the 2024 election, Kama defeated Kamekona, with Kamekona receiving 34.8% of the vote to Kama’s 43.3%.

“With aloha for Anake Tasha Kama and her ‘ohana, this is a tender moment for our community,” Kamekona said. “Even as we honor her life and await formal memorial observances, the Charter gives Council a 30-day window to seat a successor. There will be names in the conversation – that is natural – but the process must come first. I mahalo Chair Alice Lee for centering the conversation on process and for calendaring Monday’s meeting to bring the discussion into the open. I support transparent, posted criteria, public interviews, and a vote in the sunshine. Whatever the Council decides, Maui deserves a process we can trust.”

Kamekona said her campaign is aimed at the 2026 election, not the current Council vacancy. “My campaign is focused on 2026 and on showing, by example, the accountability we need from County government,” she said.

Kamekona’s community involvement spans from acting as pelekikena (president) of ‘Ahahui Ka’ahumanu IV Wailuku for 14 years to cultural and housing advocacy. She has made statements supporting rent stabilization, short-term rental reforms, water stewardship, campaign transparency and people-first governance.

“Some candidates lead with pedigrees. I lead with- and for – our Maui ‘ohana,” Kamekona said. “I’ll work with anyone to deliver for our people – and I won’t work for anyone but Maui.”

For more information, visit https://www.carolleekamekona.com/.