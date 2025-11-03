Margaret Cho “Choligarchy” in the Castle Theater, April 26, 2026

Margaret Cho. Photo credit Sergio Garcia

Comedy legend Margaret Cho is coming to the Castle Theater on Sunday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 am to MACC members on Wednesday, Nov. 5, and to the general public on Friday, Nov. 7.

Margaret Cho – the five-time Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian/actress, has announced she will embark on a new stand-up comedy tour with her brand new “blistering and brutally honest” show, “Choligarchy.”

Margaret continues to be the must-see comedian-actress with new acting roles on the horizon – Margaret has been cast as one of the Gray Sisters alongside Sandra Bernhard & Kristen Schaal in Disney’s season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” out Dec. 10 and in Gregg Araki’s next film, “I Want Your Sex” with Olivia Wilde & Charli XCX.

Margaret’s star has continued to rise in recent years with starring roles in Hulu’s Emmy-nominated rom-com movie – “Fire Island” (People’s Choice Award, GLAAD Media Award, Dorian TV & Gotham Award winner) with SNL alum Bowen Yang and with Iliza Shlesinger in Netflix’s “Good on Paper.” Margaret also starred in Netflix’s “Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution” docu and in the Disney+ “Prom Pact.” Margaret was also part of Netflix’s “Stand Out Comedy Special” and “Over The Moon” film with Ken Jeong & Sandra Oh, which was nominated for an Academy Award & Golden Globe Award. And, the cherry on the cake may be her inclusion in VOGUE Magazine’s “9 best female comedians of all-time” alongside other comedic icons Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner, and Wanda Sykes.

A pioneer amongst women in comedy, Margaret doesn’t take anything for granted as she continues to tackle difficult subjects with sensitivity and her razor-sharp insight with her takes on addiction, abuse, activism, and Asianness.

Margaret has received many rave reviews for her live shows, with the Chicago Tribune saying “Be it on-screen (“30 Rock,” “Drop Dead Diva”) or on stage, Margaret Cho has been one of the most exciting, unpredictable stand-up comics working for some time, and that hasn’t changed.

If anything, the Asian-American female comedian’s voice has become more valuable than ever, given today’s social climate, and Cho’s material remains just as compelling, thanks in part to—and sometimes in spite of—her unapologetic delivery.”

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets: $37, $57, $77, & $87, with a limited number of $137 Preferred Seating. Ticket prices include ALL fees. More details can be found at mauiarts.org. There is a 10% MACC member discount available on select tickets. For those wishing to join as a member and receive ticket discounts (on select shows), advance ticket purchasing, and many other benefits, please visit www.mauiarts.org/membership.

All ticket sales are online only at www.mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org .

The show may contain mature subject matter.