Limited tickets available for 360 degree Mokuʻula film, Nov. 14

E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula)

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation announced that a limited number of tickets are still available for the upcoming screening of E Hoʻi Ka Nani I Mokuʻula (Let the Glory Return to Mokuʻula).

This popular event often sells out quickly, making this a rare opportunity to join the community for an unforgettable experience.

The free screening will be held on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at The Sphere at Maui Ocean Center in Wailuku. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Audiences are transported through stunning 360-degree animation, captivating sound design, and immersive storytelling that brings Mokuʻula’s rich history to life. Once the royal residence of King Kamehameha III, Mokuʻula was a center of spiritual, cultural, and political life in Lahaina. While the island now lies beneath Malu ʻUlu o Lele Park, its story continues to inspire reflection, reverence, and connection to Hawaiʻi’s heritage.

This free community event is made possible with support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Community Enrichment Program, and Rotary District 5000.

Reservations are required at LahainaRestoration.org.

Parking is free after 5 p.m.

The Sphere is located at the Maui Ocean Center, 192 Māʻalaea Rd. in Wailuku.