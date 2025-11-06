Binhi at Ani to hold annual Bayanihan Food Distribution in Lahaina, Nov. 15

Bayanihan Food Distribution. PC: Binhi at Ani

Binhi at Ani will be holding its annual Bayanihan Food Distribution in Lahaina on Nov. 15, 2025.

The Bayanihan Food Distribution program was established by Binhi at Ani during the pandemic with the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului as the distribution site.

“Last year, we brought the Bayanihan Food Distribution program to the westside,” said Arnel Alvarez, the president of Binhi at Ani. “Binhi at Ani received such a positive response we decided to bring it to Lahaina again this year as it’s important to bring the program to those who are in the most need.”

The distribution will be at Lahaina Intermediate School, according to Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, the event chairperson, and a Lahaina fire survivor.

“The drive-through Food Distribution is open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m., continuing until the supplies of food boxes, hot food, produce and assorted groceries will be exhausted,” said Cabanilla-Takushi. “There is a limit of one box per vehicle.”

For traffic flow purposes, vehicles must drive to the top of Lahainaluna Road where volunteers will direct the line of traffic (only right-turns will be allowed into the intermediate school).

Maui Food Bank has been a partner with Binhi at Ani in its Food Distribution program. Like last year, the Maui Lions Clubs Region VI Zone 1 has donated $10,000 to purchase produce for the Food Distribution.

Donations of cash and canned goods, fresh fruits and vegetables are also being accepted at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to prepare the food boxes at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului on Thursday, Nov. 13 and Friday, Nov. 14 from 5:30 p.m. Volunteers are also needed for the Saturday, Nov. 15 distribution from 7:30 a.m. at Lahaina Intermediate School.

For more information, contact Nora Cabanilla-Takushi at 808-276-8861.

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest” is a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation incorporated in 1985 with a 501(c)(3) tax exempt status. Binhi at Ani operates the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Onehee Avenue in Kahului, which opened in 2005 and is the current site of the annual Barrio Fiesta, celebrated on Maui since 1970. Binhi at Ani also awards scholarships to outstanding high school graduates and in 2025, awarded a total of 24 scholarships (four at $2,000 and 20 at $1,000).

During the pandemic, Binhi at Ani established the monthly Bayanihan Food Distribution Program which is now an annual event. To date, the Bayanihan Food Distribution Program has distributed 9,043 food boxes including 10,320 plate lunches; the Bayanihan Feeding Program which as of Sept. 30, 2025 has delivered 38,407 meals to kupuna at Hale Mahaolu in Central Maui (Hale Mahaolu Elua and Hale Mahaolu Akahi) and Maui Adult Day Care; and Bakuna at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center through which 11 vaccination clinics were held.

After the Lahaina fire, Binhi at Ani established the Tulong for Lahaina Fund where qualified applicants (lost home, lost business or lost immediate family member) would receive $750. By the deadline of Sept. 30, 2023, 713 applications were received and an independent panel determined 227 of the applicants qualified. Binhi at Ani raised more than $170,000 and all the 227 qualified applicants have received their $750 grants as well as an assortment of food boxes, plate lunches, toilet paper, water, comforters and gift cards.