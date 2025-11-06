Maui Job Corps sets goal to enroll 100 youth by Christmas 2025

Maui Job Corps Christmas 2025 graphic. (Courtesy: Maui Job Corps)

Maui Job Corps is seeking referrals for young adults interested in free career training, as part of a new campaign to enroll 100 applicants by Christmas Day 2025.

The federally funded program provides career training, academic support and life skills coaching in a residential setting at no cost to participants or their families. It serves youth ages 16 to 24 who are low-income and ready to take the next step toward employment or education.

“This initiative is really about connection,” said Dan O’Neill, admissions counselor for Maui Job Corps. “We’re asking case managers, educators and community members to refer teens and young adults who are motivated, but may not have had access to opportunities.”

With the support of the US Department of Labor, Maui Job Corps offers hands-on training in fields such as business, construction and culinary arts and is the gateway to other state or national sites with more offerings. Participants can also complete their high school diploma or equivalent while preparing for employment or college pathways.

The campaign is especially relevant to those affected by the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, many of whom continue to navigate long-term recovery. Referrals are being accepted on a rolling basis, and orientation and admissions support is provided.

Referrals can be made by parents or guardians, school counselors, disaster recovery case managers, nonprofits, church groups or anyone who knows a young person ready for change.

For more information or to make a referral, visit maui.jobcorps.gov or contact the admissions team at oneill.daniel@jobcorps.org or 808-579-6506.