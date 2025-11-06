Nā ʻElele o Kahikina Congressional Fellows Program launched in Washington, D.C.

Board of Trustees Office of Hawaiian Affairs. OHA and the Hawaiian Native Corp. announced a new congressional fellows program to develop a new generation of Native Hawaiian leaders. PC: OHA

The Nā ʻElele o Kahikina Congressional Fellows Program will provide opportunities for college graduates to prepare as the next generation of Native Hawaiian leaders for influential roles in government, policy, and advocacy, according to an announcement from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Hawaiian Native Corp.

A half dozen fellows will receive comprehensive financial support, including stipends to cover housing, transportation and relocation expenses, ensuring accessibility for all qualified applicants.

Applications for the first quarter (January, February and March) of 2026 will close on Nov. 21. Applications for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2026 will continue to be accepted on a rolling basis. Due to the limited number of congressional fellowship placements, early application is strongly encouraged.

For eligibility criteria and application instructions, visit www.oha.org/naeleleokahikina.

Administered in part by E Ala E and the Nākūpuna Foundation, this competitive fellowship will sponsor up to six college graduates to spend up to one full year in the nation’s capital. Fellows will gain first-hand experience in the heart of federal policymaking — working in congressional offices, observing committees and caucuses, and engaging with key community and national partners.

“For generations, our aliʻi and kūpuna have carried Hawaiʻi’s voice to the highest levels of government with courage and dignity,” said OHA Board Chair Kaialiʻi Kahele. “Nā ʻElele o Kahikina continues that legacy by empowering our young ʻŌiwi to serve as messengers of our lāhui — bringing the wisdom of our islands to national conversations that shape our collective future.”

The fellowship name reflects the bridge between past, present and future. Kahiki honors ancestral homelands and voyaging toward new horizons, and Kahikina signifies arrival, renewal and enlightenment. As ʻelele, messengers and ambassadors, the fellows represent a lineage of Kanaka ʻŌiwi leaders rooted in Hawaiʻi while growing and expanding their knowledge in Washington DC.

Today, emerging leaders are rising to ʻauamo kuleana (take on their role and responsibility) inspired by those who have gone before them to help shape the decisions that will affect Hawaiʻi’s future.