Hawaiʻi celebrates Arbor Day

Amy Greenwell tree select. PC: courtesy

Hawaiʻi communities are invited to join in the annual celebration of trees for Arbor Day Hawaiʻi. Tree giveaways, planting and educational activities will take place throughout this month.

Gov. Josh Green formally proclaimed 2025 as the Year of Our Community Forests, highlighting the importance of the trees where we live, learn and play. These trees provide connection to culture and a sense of place to Hawai‘i’s communities. They give us gathering spaces, shade to cool down, food to eat, wood for carving, leaves for weaving, and flowers for lei, among many other benefits.

Kaulunani, the Urban and Community Forestry program of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife supports Arbor Day tree celebration events annually.

Everyone can be a steward of our community forests this Arbor Day. “Whether you adopt a tree at a giveaway, plant and care for trees at a volunteer day, or celebrate trees at a community festival, you’re part of growing the community forest,” said DOFAW Urban and Community Forester Dr. Heather McMillen. “When we grow trees, we sustain communities.”

From Oʻahu to Hawaiʻi Island, Maui Nui to Kauaʻi, festivities span the state. Visit the Kaulunani Arbor Day Hawaiʻi webpage to see a comprehensive list of events. There are over 40 events listed this year.

Events happening this Saturday, Nov 8 include the following:

On Maui, Garden Expo and Tree Giveaway at Maui Nui Botanical Garden, Kahului, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Website

Garden Expo and Tree Giveaway at Maui Nui Botanical Garden, Kahului, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Website On Oʻahu , Tree adoption event with City and County of Honolulu, Dept. of Urban Forestry at Puʻu o Hulu Community Park in Māʻili from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Flyer

, Tree adoption event with City and County of Honolulu, Dept. of Urban Forestry at Puʻu o Hulu Community Park in Māʻili from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Flyer On Hawaiʻi Island, Arbor Day Celebration at Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden in Kealakekua from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tree giveaways, plant sale, informational booths, food demo, agroforest walking tours, music, keiki activities and more. Website

Arbor Day Celebration at Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden in Kealakekua from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tree giveaways, plant sale, informational booths, food demo, agroforest walking tours, music, keiki activities and more. Website On Kauaʻi, ʻŌhiʻa Love Fest will take place at Limahuli Garden and Preserve from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. featuring a native plant sale, educational talks, local food and craft vendors, live music, keiki fun. Flyer

Arbor Day Hawaiʻi has been recognized for more than 110 years and marks the beginning of the rainy season — an ideal time for planting trees in our island home.