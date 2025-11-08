Hawaiʻi State FCU donates $50K to support food banks amid federal shutdown, SNAP reductions

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union announced that it will donate $50,000 to support local food banks and pantries as families across the state face growing food insecurity caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown and the reduction of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“Food insecurity affects families in every community, and when people cannot meet their basic needs, it impacts every aspect of their wellbeing,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “Local food banks are reporting record demand as more families and federal workers turn to them for help, and we want to do our part to ensure they have the resources to continue their critical work. Hawaiʻi State FCU is committed to supporting our community in every way we can.”

Maui Food Bank. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The funds will be distributed to the following organizations that play a critical role in feeding Hawaiʻi residents:

$30,000 to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank

$15,000 to the Maui Food Bank

$5,000 to The Pantry

Hawaiʻi State FCU’s donation will help to support local food banks and partner agencies as they expand distribution efforts across the state to meet the growing need from those affected by the shutdown and loss of benefits.

To learn more about Hawaiʻi State FCU, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.