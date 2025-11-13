Maui Council gives final approval for Wailuku Executive Center purchase

The Wailuku Executive Center is conveniently located on North Church Street next to the Wailuku Garage. PC: Brian Perry

The Maui County Council has given final approval to public acquisition of the four-story Wailuku Executive Center for $10 million to buy and renovate the property as the new headquarters for the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

The complex in at 24 North Church St. in downtown Wailuku has 30 condominium units with about 26,124 square feet and a 10,782-square-foot parking garage. Now, Bills 103 and 104 advance to Mayor Richard Bissen for his review and final action. The purchase would be made with County bond financing.

Public records show the building is owned by ATAK Investments, which is led by Wailuku attorney Anthony Takitani. The law firm of Takitani Agaran & Jorgensen has an office at 24 N. Church St.

While $10 million in bond funds would be appropriated for the purchase — up to $9.5 million for acquisition and $500,000 for closing costs and for essential upgrades such as the chiller, fresh air system and fire alarm panel.

Also passed on second-and-final reading on Friday were Bills 127 and 128. The legislation re-appropriates $5,862,123 in county funds for Phase 1 of the Kula Agricultural Park expansion to improve infrastructure, especially water supply, for farmers who are tenants at the Upcountry Maui Agricultural Park.

In other action, council members passed on second reading Bills 138, 139 and 140 to amend the fiscal year 2026 budget for $20.2 million in West Maui land acquisitions of 120 parcels amounting to 167 acres and Department of Public Works capital improvements for a flood control project and other uses. Funding will come from bonds and lapsed bond proceeds, according to the committee report.

Council also gave final approval to Bill 162, which amends the fiscal 2026 budget to appropriate $50,000 to the Department of Parks and Recreation for Baldwin Beach Park shoreline debris removal and disposal.

On first reading, the Council passed Bill 166, which adds $350,000 to the Department of Water Supply’s capital improvement budget for the Upper Kula water transmission improvement project. The project’s low bid was higher than anticipated, and additional funds are needed to cover project costs.

Councilors also passed Bill 167, which deletes a fiscal 2026 appropriation for the Professional Golfers’ Association for the Sentry Tournament for $100,000 and reallocates that amount to Aloha House, which has a project to complete construction of a dormitory at its Makawao campus.