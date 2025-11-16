Maui Surf Forecast for November 17, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:18 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:21 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:11 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:37 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small medium period NW (310-320 degree) swell peaked this afternoon and is expected to slowly decline into Monday. The next moderate, medium to long period NNW (320-340 degree) swell will then arrive late Tuesday, peaking Wednesday near High Surf Advisory thresholds along exposed N and W facing shores before gradually declining through the end of the week. Another overlapping small, medium period NNE (010-020 degree) swell arrives from Thursday into Friday. Then another small, long period NW (320-330 degree) swell arrives in Hawaiian waters by Friday, then holds through the weekend.

Surf along E facing shores will decline into Monday due to the weakening of the local and upstream trade winds, though there may be a brief uptick late tonight into Monday morning as a small, medium period NE (040 degree) swell arrives. As the high pressure ridge moves east later this week, the combination of a long easterly fetch of 15 to 20 kt winds upstream of the islands from Tuesday through Thursday, along with strengthening local winds along the cold front, will produce moderate and choppy surf along E shores. For S shores, periods of tiny background south swell energy will linger.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.