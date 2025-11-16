Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 17, 2025

November 16, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:18 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:21 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 07:11 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:37 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small medium period NW (310-320 degree) swell peaked this afternoon and is expected to slowly decline into Monday. The next moderate, medium to long period NNW (320-340 degree) swell will then arrive late Tuesday, peaking Wednesday near High Surf Advisory thresholds along exposed N and W facing shores before gradually declining through the end of the week. Another overlapping small, medium period NNE (010-020 degree) swell arrives from Thursday into Friday. Then another small, long period NW (320-330 degree) swell arrives in Hawaiian waters by Friday, then holds through the weekend. 


Surf along E facing shores will decline into Monday due to the weakening of the local and upstream trade winds, though there may be a brief uptick late tonight into Monday morning as a small, medium period NE (040 degree) swell arrives. As the high pressure ridge moves east later this week, the combination of a long easterly fetch of 15 to 20 kt winds upstream of the islands from Tuesday through Thursday, along with strengthening local winds along the cold front, will produce moderate and choppy surf along E shores. For S shores, periods of tiny background south swell energy will linger. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments