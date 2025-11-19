Cookie Decorating Contest benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui orders due Thursday

Event flyer. (Courtesy: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui has begun its annual Cookie Decorating Contest. The fundraiser supports its one-to-one mentorship programs for Maui youth. Participants of all ages can enter.

Cookie kits must be pre-ordered by Thursday, Nov. 20. Each kit costs $22 and can be purchased through the campaign website by selecting the “Order Your Kit Here” option.

These kits contain four various shaped gingerbread cookies, three assorted sprinkles and three assorted frosting pipes – everything needed to decorate holiday masterpieces. Use the provided toppings to decorate cookies with a holiday twist.

Cookie kit pickup will be at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui Office on Dec. 5, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contest entries must be submitted between Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. Winners will be announced Dec. 19 on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui social media platforms.

Organizers say prize packages will be awarded to winners in each age group. There are various age groups competing: 0-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13-17 and 18+.

A panel will judge entries based on “creativity, holiday spirit and overall visual appeal.”

Contact sbissen@bbbshawaii.org for more details or questions, or visit the campaign page here.