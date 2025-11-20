Hawaiian Electric to customers: ‘Don’t get scammed!’

PC: Hawaiian Electric Company

During Utility Scam Awareness Week, Hawaiian Electric’s security team is urging customers to be on alert for scammers who “threaten” to shut off power immediately to homes and businesses if payment is not made.

“Scammers are constantly updating their schemes, said Jonathon Grems, Hawaiian Electric security manager. “It’s critical for all customers to stay vigilant. Don’t let a scammer’s threat of disconnection make you a victim.”

In a recent scam, a caller said he was from Hawaiian Electric and told the customer she had been overcharged and that bank account info was needed to issue a refund. The alert customer reported the scam.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Over the summer, scammers threatened at least 20 businesses with disconnection and then sent QR codes to their targets to make payment. The calls came from the same three local phone numbers and two eateries paid at least $2,000 cash to the scammer.

Woodwork Designs Hawaii in Kāneʻohe was among the 20 businesses that reported the scam to Hawaiian Electric starting in mid-June. The caller said he was from “HECO” and that he had a work order to disconnect service, according to owner Kiaʻaina Wong. Knowing his account was current and that he hadn’t received any disconnection notices, Wong challenged the caller.

“I told him, ‘I’m on automatic pay and I’m up to date. What you’re doing is wrong,’” Wong said. The scammer eventually hung up, but Wong said it can be easy to get caught off guard by scammers and encouraged customers to step back and think about what they are being asked before engaging and reacting. “Take the time to go and check your account,” Wong said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiian Electric provides written notification if a customer account is in arrears.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Disconnection notices provide a minimum of five days for customers to make payment. To file a fraud report, visit hawaiianelectric.com/reportfraud. To review acceptable payment options, go to hawaiianelectric.com/paymentoptions. Hawaiian Electric offers the following tips: