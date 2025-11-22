Imua Onipāʻa expands leadership and calls for partners to build Maui’s resilient future

Top row (L-R): G. Marshall Norman, Kyle Hendricks, Jasmine Hendricks; Bottom row: Linda Puppolo, Rachele Perez. (Courtesy: Imua Onipāʻa)

Imua Onipāʻa, a Maui-based nonprofit dedicated to building equitable career pathways and advancing community resilience, has announced the formation of its founding Advisory Board and the appointment of Rachele Perez to its board of directors.

The five leaders — Jasmine Hendricks, Kyle Hendricks, G. Marshall Norman, Linda Puppolo and Rachele Perez — bring expertise spanning workforce development, communications, finance and community resilience.

The announcement aligns with Imua Onipāʻa’s new Request for Partners Campaign, inviting funders, businesses, educators and community organizations to join in creating a “Center of Excellence” for workforce innovation and resilience on Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our mission is simple but urgent—assisting local residents move from jobs to sustainable, high-quality careers with full benefits,” said Gary Albitz, managing director at Imua Onipāʻa. “This new leadership team represents the vision, experience, and heart needed to make that mission a reality. Together, we’re building a movement rooted in partnership, purpose and aloha.”

For more information about Imua Onipāʻa’s programs or to become a partner, visit www.imuaonipaa.org/get-involved or contact Executive Director Nicholas Winfrey at nick@imuaonipaa.org.

Advisory Board Members

Jasmine Hendricks: A Maui-based communications and marketing professional specializing in brand development and storytelling.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kyle Hendricks: A Kīhei mortgage lender and real estate investor with a focus on financial literacy and community investment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

G. Marshall Norman: A workforce development specialist with the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges system, working to align local talent with industry needs.

Linda Puppolo: Executive director of the Maui A.I.D.S. Foundation and former head of Maui County’s Workforce Development division. Puppolo has lived on Maui for 40 years and has received state and national workforce awards.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rachele Perez: Perez joins the board representing Employer’s Options, where she leads workforce inclusion and employment pipeline programs.