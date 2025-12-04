Pacific Whale Foundation removes more than 12,000 pounds of marine debris in 2025

Marine debris. (Photos: Pacific Whale Foundation)

The Pacific Whale Foundation, the designated Marine Debris Rapid Response partner for Maui Nui, is reporting more progress in its ongoing effort to remove harmful debris from local waters.

So far in 2025, the organization and its partners have recovered 8,080 pounds of marine debris through its Rapid Response Program, as well as an additional 3,973 pounds of reef and harbor debris from Maui’s shores and reefs.

Much of the debris consists of “ghost nets” — abandoned or lost fishing gear that continues to trap whales, dolphins, turtles and other marine life long after it drifts away.

The Pacific Whale Foundation urges residents and visitors to assist in reporting large debris, nets or fishing gear on shorelines and in the ocean.

“Marine debris doesn’t wait — and neither do we,” said Susan Frett, conservation programs director at Pacific Whale Foundation. “Every report, every volunteer and every pound we remove makes our oceans safer for whales, turtles and all marine life. We are deeply grateful for our community’s support and remain ready to respond at a moment’s notice.”

The public can report debris via a dedicated hotline, 833-4-Da-Nets (833-432-6387), or via the state’s online Marine Debris Report Form.

Volunteers can also assist with on-the-ground work by signing up for Pacific Whale Foundation’s text notification system. Volunteers are notified when help is needed for shoreline cleanups.

For updates, impact stories and more ways to help, follow Pacific Whale Foundation on Instagram.