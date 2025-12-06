Puʻunēnē Avenue to close for night paving work

Puʻunēnē Avenue. PC: courtesy Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Road users are advised that Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) will be closed overnight Dec. 8-12 for work between Papa Avenue and Kūihelani Highway (Route 380).

The closure will be nightly, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the next day, beginning on Monday, Dec. 8, with the last closure opening at 4:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 12, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Crews will be paving as part of the Puʻunēnē Avenue improvements project.

There will be no right turns from West Papa Avenue onto Puʻunēnē Avenue; and no left turns from East Papa Avenue onto Puʻunēnē Avenue.

Residential access for those living on East and West Hawaiʻi streets will be through East Papa Avenue.

Those needing access to Puʻukani Street may use Hukilike Street.

During the work, those wanting to travel to Kahului from Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) will need to detour by making a right turn heading east onto Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) and then turn left onto Dairy Road, as there will be a roadblock at the Maui Veterans Highway and Puʻunēnē Avenue intersection.

Those wanting to travel to Wailuku from Maui Veterans Highway may turn left and head west onto Kūihelani Highway. Maui Lani Parkway off of Kūihelani Highway will take highway users into Wailuku and will offer another route to Kahului.

Construction barriers will be established at the right turn onto Puʻunēnē Avenue from Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way and at the left-turn lane heading onto Puʻunēnē Avenue from Kūihelani Highway to enable the work to proceed safely.

The project is designed to help improve traffic flow and enhance vehicle and freight circulation with the addition of more lanes and updated traffic signalization, on one of central Maui’s main thoroughfares.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.