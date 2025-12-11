Azeka Shopping Center hosts 24th Annual Toy Run Parade to benefit Toys for Tots

2018 Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive. Photo credit: Kevin J Olson

Azeka Shopping Center will host the 24th Annual Toy Run Parade in support of Toys for Tots from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Azeka Makai in Kīhei.

The annual event collects new, unwrapped toys for keiki across Maui County and features a festive lineup of holiday fun, including local motorcycle clubs, an Xmas-decorated canoe, Maui Classic Cruisers, emergency vehicles, music, and more.

At 10:30 a.m., participating bikers will head out for the official Toy Run, traveling to Lahaina Minit Stop to deliver donations directly to children in need.

Presented by Azeka Shopping Center, Street Bikers United Hawaiʻi, and Minit Stop, the event highlights the community’s long-standing support for local families during the holiday season. Sponsors include Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Kimokeo Foundation, IMM, Cycle City Maui, NAPA, Swinerton, Pil and Deb Suetens, and the Whipple ʻohana.

Organizers encourage the public to attend, donate, and help spread the holiday spirit. For event details, visit azekashoppingcenter.com/events or follow @AzekaMaui on social media.