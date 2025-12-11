Chef Lillian Cumic to host free plant-based wellness presentation in Wailuku on Saturday

Chef Lillian Cumic. Courtesy photo

Plant-based chef and cookbook author Lillian Cumic will host a free public presentation in Wailuku this Saturday, Dec. 13, sharing her personal journey through food, culture and health, along with practical tips for incorporating plant-based cooking into everyday life.

The event, “Nourishing Paradise – A Journey Through Food, Culture & Healing,” will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the J.W. Cameron Center auditorium in Wailuku. Admission is free and open to the public. the presentation is held in collaboration with the Vegan Society of Hawai‘i.

Cumic, the author of three Hawai‘i-based cookbooks — “Hawai‘i: A Vegan Paradise,” “Tasting Hawai‘i Vegan Style” and “Hawai‘i Washoku” — will discuss her personal journey from Australia to Japan and eventually Hawai‘i, and how those experiences shaped her culinary approach. She will also share how transitioning to a whole-food, plant-based lifestyle led to a 30-pound weight loss and improved overall wellness.

The presentation will include cooking strategies, healthy ingredient swaps and guidance on reducing salt, fat and sugar without sacrificing flavor. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session and book signing. Cumic will be giving away a copy of her books at the event.

Event Details

When: Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 5:30 p.m. – Refreshments and book signing 6:30 p.m. – Presentation, book giveaway and Q&A

Where: J.W. Cameron Center

For more information about Cumic’s work, visit www.lilliancumic.com.