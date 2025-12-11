County of Maui departments announce brief facility closures for training

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Lahaina Aquatic Center reopens. County of Maui / Zeke Kalua photo

County of Maui departments announced brief facility closures this month for staff training.

Closures include the following:

County Department of Liquor Control offices, 110 Alaʻihi St., Room 212, Kahului, will be closed Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, for staff training. It will reopen for normal hours from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15. Licensees are asked to schedule appointments before or after the closure by calling the department Licensing and Permits Division at (808) 243-7063 or the Enforcement Division at 808-243-7101. For general information about the department, visithttps://www.mauicounty.gov/667/Liquor-Control

County Department of Parks and Recreation Aquatics Section said that all pools on Maui island –Upcountry Pool, Kīhei Aquatic Center, Lahaina Aquatic Center, Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool, Wailuku Pool, Kōkua Pool and Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool – will close Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, for staff training. The Maui island pools will reopen Saturday, Dec. 20, during regular hours. For updates on pool hours, call the County pool hotline at 808-270-8208. For general information about the department, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.