Lahaina Restoration Foundation announces new leadership

Ekolu Lindsey. PC: courtesy

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation announced its new leadership team, introduced at the LRF Annual Meeting held recently at the Lahainaluna High School Cafeteria. Ekolu Lindsey has been named President of LRF, bringing his deep roots in Hawaiian cultural and environmental stewardship to guide the organization’s mission of preserving Lahaina’s historic and cultural resources.

Raised on Maui, Ekolu spent his childhood surfing, swimming, and fishing near his grandparents’ home in Lahaina. Following the passing of his father, Ed Lindsey Jr., in 2009, Ekolu embraced his family’s legacy of service, stepping into leadership roles across numerous community and cultural organizations.

Today, he serves as President of Maui Cultural Lands and as cultural consultant for the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council. He is cofounder of Polanui Hiu – the first Community Managed Makai Area on Maui – and Vice President of both ‘Uhane O Wa’a Kaulua and Maui Capoeira. He also collaborates with OluKai on cultural initiatives.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through these roles, Ekolu carries forward his family’s enduring commitment to preserving Hawaiian cultural and natural resources.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ekolu as our new president,” said Theo Morrison, Executive Director of LRF. “His experience, commitment and passion for our mission will help guide LRF as we continue to protect and rebuild Lahaina’s rich cultural and environmental heritage.

Joining Ekolu in leadership, David Allaire has been elected Vice President, and Noe Gumboc, who has served as Interim Treasurer over the past year, has now been appointed as LRF’s official Treasurer. Penny Wakida was elected Secretary to replace Louisa Shelton who held the position for many years. The new leadership team brings a strong blend of experience, dedication, and community commitment to LRF’s ongoing restoration, rebuilding and reservation efforts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation looks forward to an exciting year ahead, with new initiatives and continued collaboration with the community to safeguard and rebuild the historic heritage of Lahaina for future generations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina Restoration Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to be stewards and storytellers of Lahaina’s Historic & Cultural Heritage. For over 60 years, LRF has worked to preserve and restore Lahaina’s historic sites through educational programs, heritage preservation, and community engagement. In the wake of the devastating fires, LRF is actively working to rebuild and restore key historical landmarks, ensuring that Lahaina’s unique history endures to inspire future generations.