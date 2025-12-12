‘Hawaiʻi to the World’ finale airs Sunday

ʻĀinaty. PC: Hawaiian Council

After four weeks of show-stopping performances, emotional stories, and unforgettable moments from across the pae ʻāina, the stage is set for the finale of Hawai‘i to the World. This Sunday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., on Hawai‘i News Now (HNN), simulcast on K5 and KHNL and streaming across all HNN platforms.

The Hawaiian Council is encouraging viewers to tune in to cheer on the finalists, each bringing their own powerful artistry, cultural depth, and island pride as they compete for the $10,000 grand prize and the coveted title of season champion. The finalists are:

Beya. PC: Hawaiian Council

Kaua‘i (two winners, due to tie)

Beya

Kumu Hula Troy Allen Lazaro, with Hālau Ka Pā Hula o Hīnano

Kumu Lazaro & Halau. PC: Hawaiian Council

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui

ʻĀinaty

ʻĀinaty. PC: Hawaiian Council

Hawai‘i Island

Pohai

Pohai. PC: Hawaiian Council

O‘ahu

Laritza

Laritza . PC: Hawaiian Council

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Every island has delivered incredible stories and great performances,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Hawaiian Council and the show’s co-creator. “This finale brings the very best of Hawai‘i onto one stage — talent, the emotion, and the pride. We can’t wait for Hawaii to witness what these finalists are about to share.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The finale will feature the full judging panel of Amy Hānaiali‘i Gilliom, Patrick Makuakāne, Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu (Kumu Hina), and Lehua Kalima, with host McKenna Maduli and Shawn Kekoa Pimental serving as the show’s music producer. The episode will also feature special performances by the judges and special guests.

Kumu Lazaro (left), host McKenna Maduli, and Pohai (right).

Alongside the judges’ decision, the public will help crown the season’s Fan Favorite which was determined by online voting, celebrating the contestant who receives the most community support. For more information or to vote for Fan Favorite, visit hawaiitotheworld.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As a nonprofit organization, the Hawaiian Council develops programs that celebrate our people and culture, and strengthen local communities through education, cultural exchange, and storytelling. Hawai‘i to the World reflects that purpose by uplifting Native Hawaiians and Hawai‘i through culture, creativity, and community – providing a platform for artists and creators from every island to share their voices, celebrate their culture, and inspire pride and connection among future generations.