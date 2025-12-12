PC: Hawai’i Community Lending

Hawai’i Community Lending (HCL), a nonprofit mortgage lender, announced the date for its second annual Hui Waiwai, to be held at the Bishop Museum in Honolulu on Thursday, Jan. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships are now available for this inspirational event celebrating HCL’s accomplishments from the past year and looking ahead to next year, as HCL furthers its goal to solve Hawai‘i’s housing crisis.

The evening will include a delicious dinner prepared by local chefs and featuring island ingredients, with live music performed by local musician Nick La’a. Hawai’i County Mayor Kimo Alameda will give the keynote address on his vision for housing our local and Hawaiian people, and the winner of the 2025 Impact Investor of the Year Award will be announced. In addition, HCL will recognize local families, borrowers and partners who have overcome significant barriers to realize and sustain homeownership or made affordable housing opportunities available in our communities. Best of all, 100% of net proceeds from the gala go to support programs to house our local and Hawaiian families in 2026.

Jeff Gilbreath, executive director, Hawai’i Community Lending. (Courtesy: HCL)

As part of Hui Waiwai, HCL Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gilbreath will present his assessment of HCL’s progress and the state’s overall trajectory.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Hui Waiwai highlights our collective work to strengthen the financial well-being of Hawai‘i’s people,” Gilbreath said. “This evening reflects how HCL partners with families, nonprofits, lenders, funders, investors and community leaders to expand access to affordable financing, support homeownership, and close the gaps in our housing system—especially for local and native Hawaiian families.”

The theme of this year’s Hui Waiwai is “Mōhala i ka wai ka maka o ka pua – Unfolded by the water are the faces of the flowers.” Hui Waiwai is about fostering a stable community rooted for generations in Hawai‘i, a community where local families can afford to have a home and raise their families without fear of losing their land. HCL aids in this process by offering products and services—including affordable loans, targeted grants, technical assistance and step-by-step guidance—for local families and native Hawaiians to build, buy and save their homes from foreclosure.

“Success for these families is actually within reach with the programs that we’ve created and the partnerships that we’ve formed,” Gilbreath said. “There is much more work to be done in 2026 and in years ahead, but we are confident that the plan is in place to get there. We encourage folks to get their tickets and sponsor a table for Hui Waiwai, learn more about our programs, get involved and start helping to solve Hawai‘i’s housing crisis.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Two levels of sponsorships for Hui Waiwai are available. The Lehua Sponsorship is $100 for an individual ticket. The Pōmaikaʻi Sponsorship is $5,000 and includes a table for 10 guests and logo placement and recognition during the program and in all marketing materials for the sponsoring company before and after the event. It also includes a Waiwai gift basket.*Fees will apply for online ticket and sponsorship transactions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sponsors and guests are encouraged to register early in order to ensure seating. To register and for more information, please visit https://hawaiicommunitylending.com/huiwaiwai/