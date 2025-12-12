Maui Police lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

Maui Police Department Lt. Jeremy Pallone-De La Torre. PC: MPD

Maui Police Department Lt. Jeremy Pallone-De La Torre graduated Thursday from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Pallone-De La Torre was one of 254 law enforcement officers to complete the 296th session of the program. The graduating class included members from 47 states, the District of Columbia, 24 countries, four military organizations and two federal civilian organizations.

The 11-week program focuses on advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must demonstrate a record of professionalism within their agencies to qualify for attendance. Graduates of the academy have an average of 21 years of law enforcement experience and typically return to their departments to serve in executive-level positions.

Pallone-De La Torre has served with the Maui Police Department since 2011 and is currently assigned to the Technical Services Division.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel delivered remarks at the ceremony. James McMahon of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service represented the graduating class as spokesperson.