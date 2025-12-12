More than 100 Maui families benefit from What Makes You Feel Beautiful support

Volunteers set out gift bags for a Dec. 8 Mele Kalikimaka ʻOhana Care Celebration at Unity on Maui. PC: What Makes You Feel Beautiful

The nonprofit “What Makes You Feel Beautiful” welcomed more than 100 Maui families to its Mele Kalikimaka ʻOhana Care Celebration on Dec. 8. Held at Unity on Maui, the gathering offered holiday joy, community connection and essential care items for local ʻohana during a season of continued rebuilding and healing.

Keiki decorated holiday cookies, created heartfelt cards, and enjoyed festive holiday activities. Parents expressed deep gratitude for the thoughtful touches that made their families feel cared for and supported.

This year’s celebration was strengthened by a community partnership with Aha! The group donated five MacBook computers, presented What Makes You Feel Beautiful with a $1,500 gift, and brought 12 volunteers to warmly welcome families, assist with activities, and help distribute gifts and care bags.

Additional partners included 4imprint, Project Glimmer, Soul Dope LLC, Ma‘i Movement Hawai‘i, Good360, BBW, and a team of dedicated local volunteers whose support ensured every ʻohana felt seen and uplifted.

What Makes You Feel Beautiful Executive Director Monica Marrow celebrates a Christmas holiday charitable event with Ashley Thomson, principal Operations and Events, (at left) and Brian De Haaff, co-founder and chief executive officer of Aha! PC: What Makes You Feel Beautiful

“Watching our community come together with such heart reminded us of the true spirit of Maui,” said Executive Director Monica Marrow. “Every smile, every cookie decorated, and every bag shared was a reflection of how deeply this island cares for one another. We are profoundly grateful to every partner and volunteer who helped create this beautiful day.”

What Makes You Feel Beautiful continues its mission to support the emotional well-being, confidence, and stability of Maui girls, women, and families through mentorship, Social Emotional Learning, community-care outreach and year-round family support.

For those who wish to learn more or support this work, visit wmyfb.org.