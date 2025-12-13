Slappy Cakes Maui celebrates holidays with special visits from the Grinch and Santa

Graphic Courtesy: Slappy Cakes

Slappy Cakes Maui is celebrating the holiday season with two family-friendly events on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, from 8 to 11 a.m., guests are invited to “Catch the Grinch at Slappy Cakes,” featuring surprise appearances by the holiday character as he roams the dining room. Guests can also enjoy made-from-scratch breakfast items and seasonal specials, including limited-time “Grinch Cakes.” Visits with the Grinch are free and no reservations are required; regular menu pricing applies.

The celebration continues Christmas morning as Santa Claus arrives to Slappy Cakes on Dec. 25, from 8 to 11 a.m. Santa will greet keiki, pose for photos and hand out small surprises while supplies last. Santa visits are also free and open to the public.

“We warmly welcome our Lahaina community to gather with us this holiday season,” said the Slappy Cakes Maui team. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our guests and their ʻohana. Slappy Holidays from our family to yours.”

Pancakes. Courtesy: Slappy Cakes

Slappy Cakes Maui will be open regular hours throughout the holidays from 7 a.m. to noon daily.