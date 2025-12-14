First responders provide gifts to Maui keiki at ‘Heroes and Helpers’ event

First responders bring holiday cheer to Maui keiki at the third annual Target “Heroes and Helpers” event.PC: (12.13.25) Catholic Charities Hawai’i

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Kahului Target Store, and various first responders brought holiday cheer to Maui keiki this weekend at its third annual Target “Heroes and Helpers” event.

Approximately 75 keiki and teens and their respective families were partnered at the Kahului Target store with members of the Maui Fire Department, Hawaiʻi Army National Guard, Kaiser Permanente, AMR paramedics and the County of Maui. Each youth was given a $100 Target gift card for their Christmas shopping.

First responders bring holiday cheer to Maui keiki at the third annual Target “Heroes and Helpers” event.PC: (12.13.25) Catholic Charities Hawai’i

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen attended the morning event and gave opening remarks thanking the event volunteers. This annual event brings much needed joy during the holidays, while fostering positive relationships between the youth and the officers and other first responders. Community volunteers also gift wrapped the items selected by the children.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Volunteers assisting at the event included members and staff from St. Anthony School, Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s Maui Leadership Council and Target store ʻohana.

First responders bring holiday cheer to Maui keiki at the third annual Target “Heroes and Helpers” event.PC: (12.13.25) Catholic Charities Hawai’i

CCH also wants to thank our event partners Child and Family Service, Maui’s Long Term Recovery Group (Hoʻōla ia Mauiakama) DCM Coalition, Kaibigan ng Lāhaina, Aloha House, and Roots Reborn Lahaina.

Catholic Charities Hawai’i coordinates similar children holiday events on Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu each year.

First responders bring holiday cheer to Maui keiki at the third annual Target “Heroes and Helpers” event.PC: (12.13.25) Catholic Charities Hawai’i









































