English conversation classes available
English conversation classes for Spanish speakers are being offered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Enlace Hispano program.
The 12-class series will be held at MEO’s Wailuku classroom, 99 Mahalani St. The cost is $65, and financial aid is available.
For a class schedule, to register or for more information, call or text 808-264-9023.
