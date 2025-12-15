English conversation classes available

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. is offering English conversation classes for Spanish speakers. PC: MEO

English conversation classes for Spanish speakers are being offered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Enlace Hispano program.

The 12-class series will be held at MEO’s Wailuku classroom, 99 Mahalani St. The cost is $65, and financial aid is available.

For a class schedule, to register or for more information, call or text 808-264-9023.