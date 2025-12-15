Lahaina Restoration Foundation presents new exhibition kiosks at Lahaina Cannery Mall

New exhibition kiosks at Lahaina Cannery Mall. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation, with the support of Hawaiʻi Rotary District 5000, announced the completion and opening of two new exhibition kiosks at Lahaina Cannery Mall. These displays offer Maui residents and visitors a free, fresh, and engaging way to connect with Lahaina’s rich history and ongoing story of resilience.

“These kiosks are a way to keep Lahaina’s history alive and visible within the community,” said Theo Morrison, Executive Director of Lahaina Restoration Foundation. “Through these exhibits, we can both honor what came before and actively collect the stories that continue to unfold.”

Each kiosk presents a distinct theme:

“Lahaina: 20 Objects, Unlimited Stories” – This exhibition highlights the layered history of Lahaina through carefully selected artifacts, images, and archival materials from the Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s collections. From ancient times through the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi era to the modern day, each object tells the story of the people and cultures that have shaped Lahaina.

– This exhibition highlights the layered history of Lahaina through carefully selected artifacts, images, and archival materials from the Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s collections. From ancient times through the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi era to the modern day, each object tells the story of the people and cultures that have shaped Lahaina. “Collecting Memories: Creating the Lahaina Fire Archive” – This exhibit focuses on the community-sourced Lahaina Fire Archive, a growing collection of photos, stories, and memorabilia documenting the impact of the August 2023 fire. Everyone is invited to contribute their own memories and materials to help preserve Lahaina’s shared story for future generations.

Located in the heart of the Lahaina Cannery Mall, the kiosks provide an accessible and thoughtful space for viewers to learn, reflect, and contribute to Lahaina’s ongoing story. Open every day, Monday through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.