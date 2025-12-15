Crime Statistics

Maui police warn public of ‘spoofing’ scam calls

December 15, 2025, 4:20 PM HST
The Maui Police Department is warning the public of recurring phone scams involving spoofed calls that falsely appear to originate from the MPD. Scammers manipulate caller ID information and pose as law enforcement officers, claiming you have an outstanding warrant or missed jury duty. Victims are then pressured to make immediate payments via cryptocurrency, payment apps, gift cards, or credit cards.

Important Reminders:

  • Law enforcement will never request payment or personal financial information over the phone.
  • Do not provide personal information or respond to suspicious calls or messages. Always verify through official channels.

If you believe you have shared personal information or sent money, please report it to the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.

