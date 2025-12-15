Suspect taken into custody in connection with deadly Haleakalā Hwy traffic collision

Kaleo Kubo. MPD photo from 2018.

Maui police say the man wanted in connection with a deadly crash in Pukalani last week, has since been taken into custody. Kaleo Kubo, 31, was taken into custody without incident on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, according to an update provided by Maui police.

The Maui Police Department thanked the public for their assistance.

A Maui teen has succumbed to injuries sustained in the early morning hit-and-run crash that occurred on Haleakalā Highway early Wednesday morning in Pukalani. Maui police have since identified the victim as Mason Pang, 19, of Makawao.

Pang was driving a gray 1998 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling east on Haleakalā Highway at around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2025, when he was struck, head-on, by a black 2020 Honda Ridgeline that had executed a short left turn from Old Haleakalā Highway.

The operator of the Honda, identified by police as Kubo, fled the scene on foot. He was wanted by police in connection with this motor vehicle collision and also for an active no-bail warrant.

Police say the passenger of the Honda, a 32-year-old Wailuku female, sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, and drugs has not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

The traffic death was the 18th on Maui County roads in 2025, compared to 14 at the same time last year.