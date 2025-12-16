Mayor appoints Batangan to fill Maui Council vacancy for Kahului residency

Kauanoe Batangan with Mayor Richard Bissen. PC: County of Maui (12.16.25)

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen announced the appointment of Kauanoe Batangan to fill the Maui County Council Kahului residency seat left vacant by the passing of Council Member Tasha Kama in October. Batangan will officially assume office on Jan. 1, 2026, due to transitional time over the holidays.

In making the appointment, Bissen emphasized that his goal was to choose a leader who aligns with Maui district voters. “It was important to select someone who reflects the voter’s choice and honor their intent for this term,” said Bissen. “Kauanoe Batangan’s legislative experience, professional background, and eduction position him well to serve the community through the rest of the Council session.”

Kauanoe Batangan. PC: courtesy

The decision comes after the mayor vetted candidates by conducting interviews in the weeks leading up to today’s appointment. Others considered for the post were: Virgilio “Leo” Agcolicol, a veteran, retired banking executive and radio personality; Carol Lee Kamekona, an aide to Council Member Shane Sinenci of East Maui and a longtime advocate for the homeless; and Axel Beers Executive Assistant to Council Member Gabe Johnson of Lānaʻi.

“All of the candidates were qualified and willing to serve in this role, and I am deeply appreciative of their willingness to take on this incredible responsibility,” said Bissen. “Each demonstrated admirable qualities and a genuine dedication to serving their community.”

The vacancy on the nine-member council for the remainder of the 2025-27 term was left by the passing of Council Member Natalie “Tasha” Kama on Oct. 26, 0225. The council was unable to reach an agreement on a successor, effectively handing the selection authority to the mayor.

Council Member Tasha Kama, who held the Kahului residency seat, was a pastor and longtime advocate for affordable housing and social justice. PC: Screenshot from Council Member Kama’s Facebook post

“I am humbled and grateful to be appointed to the Maui County Council,” said Batangan in a news release. “I deeply appreciate the support of Mayor Bissen and Council Member Kama for trusting me to serve the people of Maui County for the rest of this term.”

“I come to this role with an unwavering commitment to listen to our community, work collaboratively, and prioritize the well-being of our ʻāina. I look forward to working diligently with my colleagues on the tough issues in front of the Council and to carry out the vision that voters supported by electing the late council member.”

Batangan was Kama’s choice as a successor as expressed in a final request before she passed.

The person selected to fill the vacancy was being viewed as a swing vote on the evenly divided Council — between the four traditional, more conservative Democrats and four progressive-leaning ʻOhana Coalition members, according to earlier reports by Maui Now.

Mayor Bissen weighed in on the timing of Batangan’s appointment, as well as the recent passage of Bill 9 during a video interview conducted this morning in the Mayor’s conference room.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. VC: Wendy Osher (12.16.25)

“This wasn’t an easy decision. I will tell you that the timing of it just worked out the way it worked out,” said Bissen. “I gave my self not to exceed 30 days and we took three weeks or less to make our decision, and that was scheduling those interviews… I did not feel in a rush.”

When responding to our question about timing of the appointment after the passage and signing of Bill 9, he said, “Whoever the person was would have either voted for the bill, in which it would have been 6-3, or would have voted against the bill, in which it would have been 5-4. So the outcome of the bill was not determined by this selection at all.” He noted that any person joining the council during the time of the vote would not have had the benefit of sitting through all of the hearings as fellow members had done.

Bagtangan currently serves as the Executive Director of the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization, a public agency that conducts transportation planning and coordinates federal highway and transit investments on Maui. Previously, he served as the director for he County of Maui Department of Transportation. In the aftermath of the 2023 Maui wildfires, he also served as a manager in the County of Maui Office of Recovery.

Batangan is a member of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I and founder of the Daniel K. Akaka Congressional Fellowship. He also served on a range of boards and commissions including: Common Cause Hawaiʻi, the Maui County Charter Commission, and the Maui Historical Society.

He has two master’s degrees — one in public administration from Columbia University and one in public policy from the University of Tokyo. Batangan graduated from Kamehameha Schools Maui in 2008 and went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree in political science from Stanford University. He currently lives in Kahului with his wife and two young children.