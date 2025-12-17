Indie folk artist John Craigie to perform at the MACC Feb. 28

John Craigie promotional image. Credit: Julia Varga

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present indie folk singer-songwriter John Craigie in concert in the McCoy Studio Theater, on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. at MauiArts.org to MACC members on Thursday, Dec. 18, and to the general public on Friday, Dec. 19.

Craigie has built a following over more than a decade as a touring artist, performing across the United States, Europe and Australia. He has appeared at festivals including Newport Folk, Pickathon, Edmonton Folk Festival and High Sierra, and has shared stages with artists such as Langhorne Slim, Sierra Hull, Gregory Alan Isakov, Brett Dennen and Jack Johnson.

His new album “I Swam Here,” is set to release Feb. 6, 2026. The record is described as “a grounded, collaborative step forward, blending New Orleans grit with Pacific Northwest quiet, and showing a songwriter still widening the world of his music.”

In support of the ongoing recovery efforts following the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Ticket prices range from $39, $49 and $59. Ticket prices include all fees. MACC members receive a ten percent discount.

All ticket sales are online only at www.mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.