Maui Weather Forecast for December 17, 2025

West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 83. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 67 to 74. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 84. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

North Shore

Today: Sunny. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. Southwest winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 44 at the summit. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

East Maui

Today: Sunny. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 71 to 79. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 79. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 69 to 85. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 58 to 73. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A cold front stalling out near Kauai and Oahu today will produce periods of moderate to locally heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms across the western half of the state in an unstable southerly wind pattern. More stable conditions are forecast over the eastern islands as a weak ridge and southeasterly winds limit shower activity. On Thursday the front weakens into a trough and lifts northwestward back over Kauai and Niihau, providing another round of showers over the Garden Isle with improving weather trends for Molokai and Oahu. The high pressure ridge aloft will slowly build back in over the islands as the trough north of the state fills in and lifts northward, heralding a return statewide to more stable easterly trade wind weather just in time for the weekend. These more typical and stable moderate to breezy trade winds with brief windward and mountain showers will last through Christmas Day.

Discussion

The short term weather picture looks like a tale of two patterns currently unfolding across the region. A weakening front stalling out near Kauai and Oahu will continue to produce southerly winds drawing up additional unstable and deep tropical moisture across the western half of the state. Expect cloudy skies, periods of moderate to locally heavy showers, and isolated thunderstorms for these western islands through tonight. Meanwhile the eastern islands of Maui and the Big Island are under the more stable influence of a weak high pressure ridge aloft, keeping a drier southeasterly wind regime in place. The central islands of Molokai and Lanai are caught in between these two distinct weather patterns, and a mix of clouds and scattered showers will continue. These western wet weather conditions will continue through tonight with improving weather trends over the western islands from Thursday onward.

By Thursday, the high pressure ridge aloft will slowly build back in over the islands as the trough north of the state fills in and lifts northward, heralding a return statewide to more stable easterly trade wind weather just in time for the weekend. However, clouds and showers will linger over the islands in Kauai County for one more day as the trough slowly drifts across the island. Subsidence temperature inversion heights will range from around 5,000 to 7,000 feet elevation as the ridge builds back in, limiting cloud heights and shower potential. These more typical and stable moderate to breezy trade winds with brief windward and mountain showers will last through Christmas Day.

In the extended range outlook, another cold front may approach the Hawaiian Islands from the northwest a few days after Christmas, possibly triggering yet another round of wet weather conditions. Stay tuned.

Aviation

A weakening cold front near Kauai and a prefrontal wind convergence boundary near Oahu will continue to produce southerly winds, driving unstable tropical moisture into the western islands of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through tonight. Expect MVFR ceilings with cloudy skies along with periods of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms. Isolated IFR conditions are possible in the heaviest showers or near Thunderstorms. Gusty winds will develop along the northern slopes of each island due to the southerly wind flow over the island mountains. The eastern half of the state will remain fairly stable and dry with prevailing VFR conditions.

The front will weaken into a trough as it slowly lifts northward back over Kauai on Thursday, as a mid level ridge slowly builds in across the state with improving weather trends lasting into the weekend as easterly trade winds gradually return.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for tempo mountain obscurations Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai today. IFR conditions over Lanai this morning will likely transition to mountain obscuration around 16Z.

Marine

A cold front just NW of Kauai waters will drift over Kauai and stall near Oahu tonight. Moderate to locally strong S winds will hold over the western half of the state ahead of the front before easing to light to gentle speeds tonight and Thursday. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for strong winds and seas to 10 ft through tonight. Isolated thunderstorms and heavy showers remain possible mainly over Kauai and Oahu waters through Thursday. A strong high pressure system will build N of the state Friday allowing light to moderate trades to return and gradually strengthen to moderate to strong speeds Sunday into early next week.

A moderate, medium period N swell (350-360 degree) will fade today as a moderate, short to medium period WNW swell (280 to 320 degrees) fills in. This swell will elevate surf along north and west facing shores to just below the HSA threshold and will create fairly choppy conditions. Seas will build to 10 feet and higher around Kauai and Oahu waters. A large, medium period NNW (330-350 degree) swell will fill in tonight and peak Thursday right around advisory levels. The SCA may need to be extended through Friday and expanded to include windward Maui waters as this swell will keep seas elevated. This swell will gradually fade out through the remainder of the week with small to moderate N and NW swells mixed in through the weekend.

E shore surf will remain small except where NW-N swell energy wraps through the week. By next week, a large, short period NE swell could elevate surf along E facing shores as strong trade winds return. S shore surf will remain choppy as persistent S-SW winds hold through today, before gradually easing through the rest of week. Small background SW swells will keep surf from going flat through the weekend.

Fire weather

Wet weather conditions and isolated thunderstorms will continue through tonight across Niihau, Kauai and Oahu. Periods of clouds and scattered showers are expected for Molokai and Lanai. Drier conditions remain over Maui and the Big Island through tonight. Trade winds and stability trends will slowly return to the western half of the state from Friday into the weekend. Wind speeds and humidity levels will keep weather conditions below critical fire thresholds over the next seven days.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Flood Watch through Thursday afternoon for the islands of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for waters and channels around Kauai and Oahu.

