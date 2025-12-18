Blue Hawaiian Activities selects Manifest as new Concierge & Activities POS platform

Blue Hawaiian Activities (BHA), a leading provider of concierge services, tours, and activity experiences across Hawaiʻi, today announced a strategic partnership with Manifest, selecting the company as its new third-party resale concierge and activities point-of-sale (POS) platform. Manifest will replace Aldesk, which has supported BHA’s growth over the past five years.

This transition marks a significant step forward in modernizing the technology infrastructure that supports Hawaiʻi’s tours and activities industry—reinforcing a shared commitment to innovation, scalability, and operational excellence across BHA’s concierge and resale network.

“Aldesk has been a dependable system and played an important role in building our business,” said Myra Galinato, Vice President of Blue Hawaiian Activities. “As we look ahead, we are excited to partner with Manifest—a platform purpose-built to deliver greater efficiency, scalability, and systematic, revenue-driving capabilities. This partnership positions Blue Hawaiian Activities to better support our concierge teams, supplier partners, and the guest experience across Hawaiʻi.”

Through this collaboration, Blue Hawaiian Activities and Manifest will modernize tour and activity booking using real-time tools that improve accuracy, reduce manual processes, and create a more seamless experience for both guests and operators. Manifest’s open-platform architecture enables real-time integrations for concierge desks and tour operators alike—creating a more connected, transparent, and efficient booking ecosystem across the islands.

Led by the founding team behind FareHarbor, Manifest brings deep category expertise and proven industry leadership. The platform is designed to unify concierge and operator workflows within a single system—simplifying day-to-day operations, increasing accuracy through automation, and enabling real-time booking at scale.

“Partnering with Blue Hawaiian Activities allows us to ground our technology in one of the most influential destinations in the tours and activities industry,” said Zachary Hester, Co-Chairman of Manifest. “Hawaiʻi has long set the standard for exceptional guest experiences, and this partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the people, operators, and businesses at the heart of that ecosystem.”

The migration from Aldesk to Manifest is scheduled to begin in Q1 2026. Careful planning is underway to ensure continuity and support for hotel partners, concierge teams, and tour operators throughout the transition.

Together, Blue Hawaiian Activities and Manifest are implementing next-generation software to strengthen the foundation of Hawaiʻi’s tours and activities industry—supporting sustainable growth, operational excellence, and world-class guest experiences.

More information about Blue Hawaiian Activities is available online.