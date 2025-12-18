Holidays celebrated at the Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center

Santa’s Helpers from the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset pose with Santa during the Holiday Festivities. They are (left to right) Mariko Higashi, Katy Shroder, Joanne Laird, Jay Satenstein (Santa from Rotary Club of Kihei Wailea), Katie Zimmerman and Joan Parks.

Children and families from Lahaina gathered recently for an evening of holiday festivities at the Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center.

The evening featured various performances, including music by Jason Jerome and the Monday Kanikapila Group. Nā Kamaliʻi Keiki Hula also performed for the gathered families.

Financial sponsorship for the evening was provided by the Rotary Clubs of Lahaina Sunrise and Lahaina Sunset, Episcopal Relief, and Tobi’s Shave Ice. Dinner for attendees was provided by Leilani’s on the Beach.

Children and their families participated in photo opportunities with Santa at Santa’s Hale. During the event, families identified by Maui Behavioral Health received gift cards for Walmart and ʻOhana Fuels.

Organizers noted the festivities were designed to support Lahaina families during the holiday season. This gathering is part of a series of community service projects sponsored by Rotary Clubs on Maui.