Valley Isle Chocolate wins dual honors from prestigious Academy of Chocolate Awards

Ecuador 70% Dark with Mac Nuts and Sea Salt

Valley Isle Chocolate, an artisanal chocolate maker based in Kahului, has been honored with a Silver and Bronze Award at the world-renowned Academy of Chocolate Awards in London. Out of over 1,400 entries from more than 50 countries, Valley Isle Chocolate stood out for its exceptional flavor profile.

Kona Coconut Milk with Maui Oma Coffee

The Academy of Chocolate, an international body that promotes excellence in fine chocolate, awarded Valley Isle Chocolate the following:

Silver Award: Ecuador 70% Dark Chocolate with Macadamia Nuts and Sea Salt (Category: Flavored Dark Chocolate Bars)

Bronze Award: Kona Coconut Milk Chocolate with Maui Oma Coffee (Category: Flavored Milk Chocolate Bars)

Pictured left to right: Sam Schwartzkopf, Susan Schwartzkopf, Sam Phillips.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from the Academy of Chocolate,” said Sam Schwartzkopf, Co-Founder at Valley Isle Chocolate. “This award is a testament to our commitment to the art of small-batch tempering.”

The Academy of Chocolate Awards are judged by a panel of over 100 industry experts, including leading chocolatiers, food critics, and journalists. Established in 2005, the Academy aims to promote transparency and excellence in the fine chocolate industry.

Founded in 2021 by mother-son duo Susan and Sam Schwartzkopf and hānai son Sam Phillips, Valley Isle Chocolate’s commitment to excellence means “we never compromise on the quality of our ingredients or our production process,” according to owners. “By choosing Valley Isle Chocolate, you are supporting a small business that values tradition, sustainability, and the Aloha spirit of Hawaiʻi.”

More information is available online at www.valleyislechocolate.com or on Instagram @ValleyIsleChocolate.