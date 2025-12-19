Lawmakers cite Haleakalā impacts in call to address National Park staffing

US Rep. Jill Tokuda. PC: Office of US Rep. Jill Tokuda

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers, including Rep. Jill Tokuda, is urging Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum to address staff shortages at national parks and refrain from further workforce reductions, citing impacts on visitor safety, park operations and economies of neighboring “gateway” communities.

In a letter sent to Burgum, Tokuda joined California Reps. Jay Obernolte of California and Doris Matsui of California and Colorado Rep. Jeff Hurd in raising concerns that since January 2025, the National Park Service has lost more than 24% of its staff. The lawmakers said the reductions have strained emergency response capabilities, disrupted visitor services and delayed infrastructure maintenance and conservation work.

The letter cited Haleakalā National Park’s staffing shortages.

“At Haleakalā National Park, staffing shortages are delaying critical conservation work and backcountry maintenance, limiting both visitor access and protection of endangered species,” the representatives said.

The letter also said staffing cuts at Yosemite National Park, combined with record-setting visitation from January to July, led to a 40% increase in search-and-rescue efforts compared to the same period last year. At Joshua Tree National Park, they said staffing shortages have reduced fee-booth coverage and eliminated evening shifts, limiting visitor safety information and cutting fee revenue.

They also said the 43-day government shutdown has further strained park operations, delaying essential work on fire management, invasive species and facility repairs.

Haleakalā National Park hikers in the Crater. Photo permission, Mele Stokesberry

“We recognize the importance of efficiency within the federal government,” the lawmakers wrote. “However, reducing National Park Service staff … would only intensify the operational challenges parks already face.”

The letter comes as recent court filings indicate the Interior Department may cut an additional 272 positions at the National Park Service in the coming months. The lawmakers urged Burgum to work directly with park service leadership and with Congress to identify solutions to staffing constraints.

The letter was also signed by more than two dozen additional House members from both parties, including Reps. Don Beyer (D-VA-08), Dan Newhouse (R-WA-04), Emily Randall (D-WA-06), Young Kim (R-CA-40), Gabe Amo (D-RI-01), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-08), Maxine Dexter (D-OR-03), Maria Salazar (R-FL-27), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Mike Lawler (R-NY-17), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07), Jack Bergman (R-MI-01), Jared Huffman (D-CA-02), Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-AS-AL), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH-02), David Valadao (R-CA-21), Seth Magaziner (D-RI-02), Kevin Kiley (R-CA-03), Joe Neguse (D-CO-02), James Moylan (R-GU-AL), Becca Balint (D-VT-AL), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-02), Kim Schrier (D-WA-08) and Doug LaMalfa (D-CA-01).

A link to the full text of the letter was provided by the Rep. Tokuda’s office.