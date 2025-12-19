Musician Eric Gilliom premieres ‘Hawaiʻi Music Legend Series’ on Akakū, Christmas Week

Featured artists: Amy Hānaialiʻi, Barry Flanagan, Sam Ahia & John Cruz. PC: Akakū. Eric Gilliom (right) PC: Eric Gilliom

Master musician, award-winning performer, and creative force Eric Gilliom will light up Akakū’s Cable Channel 55 all Christmas week, Monday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 28, with the world television premiere of the sensational Hawaiʻi Music Legend Series.

Produced by Akakū Maui Community Media, the series features Gilliom as host—performing and talking story alongside an extraordinary lineup of Hawaiʻi music legends, including Diva Amy Hānaialiʻi, John Cruz, Barry Flanagan, and Sam Ahia.

Across four half-hour episodes, Gilliom joins these iconic artists in heartfelt performances of Hawaiʻi’s all-time favorite songs while sharing candid conversations, stories, and musical moments that celebrate the depth and diversity of Hawaiʻi’s music culture. This special holiday programming offers viewers a rare, intimate look at the artists who have helped shape the sound of Hawaiʻi—making it a must-watch event for music lovers across Maui County and beyond.

The four episodes will air back-to-back each night beginning at 8 p.m., Dec. 22–28, on Akakū Channel 55 (Akakū Blue) and will also be available on the online Maui Stream VOD & mobile app.

Akakū Maui Community Media is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the community’s voice by providing access to media information, production, training, and distribution for and about the people of Maui County.

Akakū operates public, education, and government (PEG) access television channels, community radio, and digital media platforms aimed at amplifying local stories and strengthening community connections.

For more information, visit akaku.org or download the Maui Stream App.